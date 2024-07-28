Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 14,165 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Group 1 Automotive worth $429,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $319,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

GPI stock opened at $333.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.84 and a 1-year high of $341.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.38.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

