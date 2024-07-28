Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 162,536 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,323,608 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 162,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $437,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

