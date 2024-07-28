Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,913,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Fortrea worth $397,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $59,056,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 4,500.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $31,134,000.

Fortrea Price Performance

Fortrea stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortrea

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

