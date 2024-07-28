Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $241.43 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $250.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.07. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
