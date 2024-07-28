Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.