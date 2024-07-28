Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $52.00 at Robert W. Baird

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

