Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading Up 46.6%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 46.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €2.58 ($2.80) and last traded at €2.17 ($2.36). 3,152,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.48 ($1.61).

Varta Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.58.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

