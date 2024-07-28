Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the June 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,762,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 852,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 17.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 151,969 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 3.2 %

VRA opened at $6.86 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $202.30 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

