Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in Veradigm by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 171,199 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

