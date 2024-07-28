Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Up 72.4% in July

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance

Verde Clean Fuels stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Verde Clean Fuels has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

