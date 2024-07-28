VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Down 45.9% in July

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of VRME stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VerifyMe will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

