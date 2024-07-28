Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Verona Pharma worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,585,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after buying an additional 142,819 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,981,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,949,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 2.6 %

VRNA stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verona Pharma

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.