Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 2.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $93.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $80.50 and last traded at $78.12. 2,506,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,590,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.48.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,674,034 shares of company stock valued at $354,931,478 over the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 6.93%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

