Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,190,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 10,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 265.27% and a negative return on equity of 130.13%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERU. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Transactions at Veru

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 28,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $37,047.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,012,892 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,017.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 181,970 shares of company stock worth $250,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veru

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Veru during the first quarter valued at $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

