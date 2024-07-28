Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Get Vestis alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTS

Insider Buying and Selling at Vestis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Williams Ena Koschel bought 8,500 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,093.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Williams Ena Koschel bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,093.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Phillip Holloman purchased 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,586,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,292,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Vestis has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Vestis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.