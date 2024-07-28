Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

VCTR opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 45.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

