Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $118.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Viking Therapeutics traded as high as $69.78 and last traded at $68.27. 2,867,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,805,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.68.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VKTX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

View Our Latest Report on Viking Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,380,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 525,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.