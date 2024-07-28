Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $118.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Viking Therapeutics traded as high as $69.78 and last traded at $68.27. 2,867,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,805,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.68.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VKTX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,380,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 525,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
