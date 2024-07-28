Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 60.1% in July

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the June 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Viomi Technology Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $0.88 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viomi Technology
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.