VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 85.6% in July

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,700 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the June 30th total of 428,100 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
VirTra Stock Performance
VirTra stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on VTSI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTSI
VirTra Company Profile
VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VirTra
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.