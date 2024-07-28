VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 85.6% in July

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,700 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the June 30th total of 428,100 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

VirTra stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 100.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTSI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

