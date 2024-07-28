Vista Gold (VGZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZGet Free Report) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZGet Free Report) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vista Gold Price Performance

VGZ stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

