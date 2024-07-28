Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Down to $37.12

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.12, but opened at $35.37. Vital Farms shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 202,152 shares.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VITL

Vital Farms Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $292,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,110,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,393. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 2,006.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 141,488 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 463,471 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.