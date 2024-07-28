Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Down 40.1% in July

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the June 30th total of 98,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VVOS stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 7.74. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,879.30%. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vivos Therapeutics
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.