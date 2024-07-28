Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Down 40.1% in July

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the June 30th total of 98,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 7.74. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,879.30%. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VVOS Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.29% of Vivos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

