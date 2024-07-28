Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Up 59.4% in July

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 170,900 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Volcon Stock Performance

Shares of VLCN opened at $2.57 on Friday. Volcon has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $14,598.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($57.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

