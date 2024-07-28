WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Update

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WaFd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WaFd in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 17,472.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

