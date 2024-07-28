Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,448,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $481,694,000 after buying an additional 4,163,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $170,233,000 after purchasing an additional 613,847 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,077,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 339,143 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,249,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,732,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,062,000 after purchasing an additional 197,370 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

