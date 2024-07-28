Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $196.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average of $204.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Waste Management by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Waste Management by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 117,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

