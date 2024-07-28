Webster Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Webster Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,930 shares of company stock valued at $562,892 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.