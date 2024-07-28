Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $59.04 on Thursday. Roku has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.37.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,386,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

