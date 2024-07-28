Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,030.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.26 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DECK. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,200.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,040.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $894.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $970.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $891.38. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are going to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.