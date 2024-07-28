Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $137.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALLE. UBS Group raised their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $136.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average of $125.24. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Allegion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Allegion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Allegion by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.