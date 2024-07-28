Wells Fargo & Company Boosts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $45.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.96.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,383.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

