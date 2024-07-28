Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $270.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.65.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $247.22 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.55. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.0% in the second quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

