Wells Fargo & Company Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $175.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $164.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $171.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

