Wells Fargo & Company Raises RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $125.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Read Our Latest Report on RPM

RPM International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $117.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. RPM International’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in RPM International by 588.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.