Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Short Interest Up 30.0% in July

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTMA. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 1.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,224,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTMA opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

