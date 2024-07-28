WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.28, but opened at $31.29. WesBanco shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 118,961 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 26,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

