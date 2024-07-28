Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $32.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

WES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,444 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

