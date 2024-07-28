Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Up 82.7% in July

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $1,130.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned about 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

