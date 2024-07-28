Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Up 82.7% in July

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $1,130.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned about 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
