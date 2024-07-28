Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WFCF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. Where Food Comes From has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WFCF Free Report ) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.