Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Where Food Comes From Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of WFCF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. Where Food Comes From has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $14.77.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.76%.
Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From
Where Food Comes From Company Profile
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Where Food Comes From
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.