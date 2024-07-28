Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,900.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,900.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,970 shares of company stock worth $542,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.83.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 21.27%. Analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0901468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

