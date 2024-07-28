Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Up 18.5% in July

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,637 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $136,385.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,899.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,637 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $136,385.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,899.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,193. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $86.51 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.