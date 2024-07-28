Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $283.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.02. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $283.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

