Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.0 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $283.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.02. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

WTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.36.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

