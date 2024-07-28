WillScot Mobile Mini Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,609 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 636% compared to the typical volume of 898 call options.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

