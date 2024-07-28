WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

WiMi Hologram Cloud Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ WIMI opened at $0.87 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Institutional Trading of WiMi Hologram Cloud

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of WiMi Hologram Cloud worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.