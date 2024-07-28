WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 235,500 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get WiSA Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,323,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1,211.56% of WiSA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WiSA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WISA opened at $2.31 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $235.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($5.35) EPS for the quarter. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 964.80% and a negative net margin of 807.54%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.