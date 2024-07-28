WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 191045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.75 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

WT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in WisdomTree by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 85.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.48.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

