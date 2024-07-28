WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of WK Kellogg worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

KLG stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WK Kellogg Co has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

