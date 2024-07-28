WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.57.

Get WNS alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WNS

WNS Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $58.02 on Friday. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 64.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.