Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Trading 7.1% Higher

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.99. 17,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 53,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.
