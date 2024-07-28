Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Trading 7.1% Higher

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.99. 17,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 53,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

